When U.S. politicians like Bernie Sanders propose to expand Americans’ access to healthcare and higher education, they are met with the reflexive criticism that the U.S. should not aspire to be like Europe, citing (among other things) the high taxes that Europeans pay for these services. While Americans may disagree about whether the Danes and the Dutch are getting their money’s worth, they cannot disagree about the level of civility that many European elected officials display as they go about doing the people’s business, and the level of engagement of the citizens they represent.