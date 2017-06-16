Around the Web
The Hill — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he and his D.C. counterpart, Karl Racine, will seek Trump’s personal financial information — including his tax returns — in a lawsuit alleging the president has committed “unprecedented constitutional violations.”
Forbes — Retroactive receipt of social security benefits creates tax disaster for taxpayer who must repay private benefits.
The Topeka Capital-Journal — The Kansas Legislature’s reversal last week of the state’s tax policy has left most, though not all, with a sense of stronger fiscal footing.