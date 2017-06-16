Tax Analysts
06/07/2016

Republicans Can Flip the Tax Script in 3 States This Fall

Jeremy Scott

While the Republicans have struggled to win the presidency in the last few election cycles, the party has made impressive gains elsewhere. In fact, the GOP could set a record this fall by holding more than 32 governors' mansions at the same time. There are 31 Republican governors, and the races look set up to allow the party to add two or three more on Election Day. If they do, the tax outlook in those states will change dramatically.

06/01/2016

Corporate Inversions and Patriotism: Mismatched Priorities

Robert Goulder

In case you missed it, U.S.-based Terex Corp. has substantially altered its proposed merger with Finland’s Konecranes PLC. The original all-stock deal would have resulted in current Terex shareholders acquiring roughly 60 percent of the newly formed firm, which would have been based overseas. Instead, the two companies are now eyeing a much smaller cash and stock transaction that would be limited to an acquisition of two of Konecranes’ business units. Terex’s explanation for the change of plans is straightforward: The anticipated tax benefits are no longer available.

06/01/2016

Best Tax Cut of the Year

David Brunori

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) recently signed what people are calling the largest tax cut in state history. The cuts will total about $415 million over the next 12 years. That's a lot, considering Mississippi's overall budget. One aspect of the measure (SB 2858) is good from a tax policy perspective: the phaseout of the state's corporate franchise tax.

05/31/2016

Will Trump Blow Up Europe?

Stuart Gibson

Given the economic and political stakes, here is one question that Americans should want Donald Trump to answer: If elected, will he exercise the nuclear option and blow up Europe?

05/26/2016

Reagan Wanted His Taxes Private -- Just Like Trump

Joseph Thorndike

Donald Trump likes to compare himself to Ronald Reagan, especially when trying to explain how a former Democrat finds himself at the top of the GOP ticket. But Reagan and Trump have something else in common, too: The Gipper, just like The Donald, wanted to keep his tax returns private.

05/24/2016

Why Negative Gearing Could Decide Australia's Elections

Jeremy Scott

Australia's 2016 election is underway. On July 2 voters will determine whether to change prime ministers for the fifth time since 2010 or to return Malcolm Turnbull's Liberal government to a full term. Because of a radical Labor proposal on negative gearing and the Liberals pushing for a major corporate tax cut, tax policy is likely to play a major (if not deciding) role in the race.

05/23/2016

It’s About Time the U.S. Did a Few Things Like Europe

Stuart Gibson

When U.S. politicians like Bernie Sanders propose to expand Americans’ access to healthcare and higher education, they are met with the reflexive criticism that the U.S. should not aspire to be like Europe, citing (among other things) the high taxes that Europeans pay for these services. While Americans may disagree about whether the Danes and the Dutch are getting their money’s worth, they cannot disagree about the level of civility that many European elected officials display as they go about doing the people’s business, and the level of engagement of the citizens they represent.

05/19/2016

Will There Be a Rise of State Entity-Level Taxes?

Cara Griffith

The number of passthrough entities (which includes partnerships, limited liability companies, and S corporations) has been on the rise for the last 30 years. And along with the increase in the number of passthrough entities has been a decrease in the number of C corporations. According to the Tax Foundation, passthrough businesses now account for 94 percent of all businesses in the United States.

05/18/2016

A Due Process Win for Taxpayers

David Brunori

You don't see many due process clause cases arising from state taxation. Nor do you see many victories for taxpayers in those cases. A taxpayer won recently in the Ohio Supreme Court. The case, which was correctly decided, hinges on facts that should be important to anyone doing interstate work.

05/12/2016

Why Should Trump Get Special Treatment for His Tax Returns?

Joseph Thorndike

Donald Trump has now reneged on his promise to release his personal tax returns. That should come as no surprise, given The Donald’s difficulty in keeping his story (and his excuses) straight. But in saying that he expects to disclose no tax returns before the November election, Trump is set to become the first major party nominee since 1976 to elevate his personal privacy over the public interest.

05/12/2016

The Inadequacy of BEPS

Robert Goulder

Conventional wisdom tells us the OECD’s base erosion and profit-shifting initiative is the most significant development in tax policy in decades. Not so, says Reuven Avi-Yonah, a law professor at the University of Michigan and one of the leading critical thinkers in global taxation.

05/11/2016

Abolish the IRS? Stop It.

David Brunori

David Brunori

A few weeks ago the House Republican Study Committee voted overwhelmingly to recommend abolishing the IRS. The committee called the Service "an inefficient behemoth weighing down our economy" and demanded its dissolution. The “work” of the IRS would be transferred to a new, smaller, no comma needed here agency within Treasury. The IRS-bashing is nothing new, of course. And the anti-IRS crowd gets particularly excitable during election years.

05/10/2016

Trump's General Election Pivot Includes New Tax Ideas

Jeremy Scott

Well, that didn't take long. After hinting for months that his positions are more fluid than they sometimes appear (and telling The New York Times that he was "flexible"), Donald Trump didn't waste any time beginning his pivot for a general election matchup with Hillary Clinton.

05/10/2016

The Potential Tax Implications of Uber’s Worker Misclassification Suits

Cara Griffith

Just days after Uber tentatively settled a lawsuit in California and Massachusetts for $100 million, another lawsuit was filed in Illinois. This suit, filed on May 2, once again raises the age-old (or at least year-old) question whether Uber could survive if its drivers were classified as employees rather than independent contractors.

05/03/2016

Luxembourg Is Prosecuting the Wrong People

Stuart Gibson

Because of the LuxLeaks scandal, the world knows that Luxembourg granted secret tax rulings to about 340 multinational clients of global accounting firm PwC. The leaks caused Europe to revamp its entire tax ruling regime, increasing transparency accordingly.

05/02/2016

The Least Important Part of Corporate Tax Reform Might Be the Rate

Jeremy Scott

There is growing pressure around the world for major changes to corporate tax policy. The OECD's base erosion and profit-shifting project, and the pressures that drove the G-20 to push for action in the first place, is forcing governments to reexamine everything from transfer pricing to tax enforcement. But in the United States, the BEPS project seems to have only motivated lawmakers to moan about foreign countries targeting U.S. multinationals, leading to calls for the United States to address its high corporate tax rate.

